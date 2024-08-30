'Past Lives' star Yoo Teo cast as lead in Hollywood film 'Karoshi'

South Korean actor Yoo Teo, acclaimed for his performance in the Oscar-nominated romance drama "Past Lives" (2023), has been officially cast as the lead in the upcoming Hollywood action thriller "Karoshi."

"Karoshi" is written and directed by US filmmaker Takashi Doscher, who is known for his award-winning thriller "Still" (2018).

The film is produced by 87eleven Action Design, a US production company popular for producing multiple hit action flicks such as the "Expendables" and "John Wick" series.

Details regarding the film's plot, and the character Yoo will be portraying in "Karoshi" have not yet been disclosed.

In addition to "Karoshi," Yoo is slated to appear in the second season of Netflix's US series "The Recruit," which is expected to be released on the platform in December. In the series, Yoo will play a highly skilled South Korean National Intelligence Service agent.

Yoo rose to stardom with "Past Lives," a film which earned 80 wins and 223 nominations, including Oscar nods for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the 96th Academy Awards.

In the film, Yoo stars as Hae-sung, the male lead who reconnects with his childhood friend after decades. His portrayal earned him a BAFTA nomination for Leading Actor.

Beyond "Past Lives," Yoo is also recognized for his roles in auteur Park Chan-Wook's "Decision to Leave" (2022) and the Russian musical film "Leto" (2018), which was nominated for the Palme d'Or.