6 in 10 deepfake victims are minors: police

Nearly 6 out of 10 victims of deepfake sexual crimes investigated by South Korean police were found to be minors, according to newly released data Friday.

Out of 527 cases of deepfake crimes reported to police between 2021 and 2023, 315 victims, or 59.8 percent, were identified as teenagers, according to data from the National Police Agency submitted to Rep. Yang Boo-nam of the Democratic Party of Korea. This proportion far exceeds other age groups, with those in their 20s at 32.1 percent, followed by those in their 30s at 5.3 percent and 40s at 1.1 percent.

Deepfakes refer to the use of digital technology, particularly artificial intelligence, to generate manipulated photos, videos or audio files. They are often used to create harmful and sexually explicit content that is distributed online without the consent of the individuals involved.

The number of underage victims surged from 53 in 2021 to 81 in 2022 and 181 in 2023, marking a 3.4-fold increase over two years.

Many of the perpetrators are also underage, and their numbers are increasing due to the growing ease of access to deepfake technology. Among all suspects charged with creating fake videos, teenagers accounted for 65.4 percent in 2021, 61.2 percent in 2022 and 75.8 percent in 2023. The rate this year has remained high, at 73.6 percent from January to July this year.

“Considering that most deepfake victims are teenagers, we need to develop effective policies,” said Yang. “Particularly, given that the arrest rates are low compared to the number of incidents, there is an urgent need for laws to support stronger investigations and stricter punishments.”