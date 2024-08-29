[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand Hyatt Seoul collaborates with Valrhona

Grand Hyatt Seoul, located in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, is scheduled to offer a new afternoon tea promotion featuring various chocolates at Gallery, its lobby lounge cafe, from Sept. 2 to Nov. 30.

The collaboration with French premium chocolate brand Valrhona offers desserts created from recipes by pastry chef Guillaume Lopvet, allowing hotel’s guests to enjoy a gastronomic journey featuring seasonal fruits and Valrhona chocolate.

The main afternoon tea stand includes a range of treats from pecan hazelnut financier, and chocolate canele to black sesame seed and citrus-themed desserts.

The afternoon tea promotion is available from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It costs 100,000 won and 150,000 won during the weekdays and weekend, respectively.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul unveils buffet experience with seasonal delights

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, offers guests a wide array of flavors at the hotel’s buffet restaurant The Market Kitchen.

The lunch and dinner buffet includes fresh seafood-themed dishes like sushi, steamed abalone, king crabs and grilled lobster, as well as Korean cuisine such as Korean beef and braised pork belly, using quality local and seasonal ingredients.

A welcome drink of sparkling wine, juice or tea is available without any additional charge.

The buffet restaurant offers health-boosting dishes such as samgyetang, or ginseng chicken soup, fried abalone and Korean-style braised beef short ribs until Aug. 31.

The lunch and dinner buffet are priced at 155,000 won and 165,000 won, respectively.

The weekend dinner buffet costs 180,000 won.

Park Hyatt Seoul offers Chuseok gift packages

Park Hyatt Seoul, located in Gangnam, southern Seoul, celebrates Chuseok this year with a range of gift sets.

These include a range of premium Korean beef sets, such as the Signature Galbi or Signature Meat Sets, with beef rib-eye and extra virgin olive oil, or its Homemade Steamed Rib set.

For those who prefer seafood, Park Hyatt offers an Aquaculture Stewardship Council-approved Marinated ASC Abalone and Octopus Set from Wando, South Jeolla Province.

Prices for the gift packages vary by content, ranging from 200,000 won to 480,000 won.

Guests can either pick up the gift set at the hotel’s restaurant Cornerstone or have their packages delivered from Sept. 9 to 14.

Reservations are accepted until Sept. 9.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong launches ‘Sweets in Paris’

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong in central Seoul offers a new afternoon tea set for the fall season from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30 at its lobby lounge and bar Lumiere.

Guests will be welcomed with their choice of Luxdition Platinum Brut sparkling wine or highball cocktails.

The promotion includes a dozen French desserts presented on an Eiffel Tower tray to be enjoyed with Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong’s signature tea blended with other special recipes.

For the main dish, patrons may choose between a croffle beef burger and French bourguignon dumplings.

“Sweets in Paris” costs 95,000 won and is available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo unveils sunset-themed promotion

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, offers guests a memorable dining experience with a beautiful sunset at its outdoor terrace from Sept. 6 to Nov. 2.

Guests can enjoy a barbecue with beer, cocktails and other drinks at this “Sunset Terrace Pop-up” event.

The promotion invites guests to taste popular dishes reinterpreted by the hotel’s chefs, including fritto misto; barbecued pork ribs; stir-fried "sundae," a steamed Korean blood sausage stuffed with meat; and "tteokbokki," stir-fried rice cakes.

“Sunset Terrace Pop-up” will be available on Fridays and Saturdays.