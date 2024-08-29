Listeners encouraged to go wild with Le Sserafim's 4th EP

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim performs "Crazy," the title track of its fourth EP of the same name, during a media showcase in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Girl group Le Sserafim returned Thursday with its fourth EP, titled "Crazy," urging listeners to pour their passion into whatever makes their hearts race.

"Crazy" marks the K-pop quintet's new release six months after its third EP, "Easy," which was released in February. The band made its debut on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 with the album's main track.

"The new album's message is simple and clear: Let's go crazy with Le Sserafim," member Hong Eunchae said in a media showcase for the upcoming EP in Seoul. "We captured the emotions from the moments that made our hearts race."

The event, held a day before the album's release on Friday at 1 p.m., introduced the five-track album, which is led by the title track, "Crazy," an EDM-based house song with a simple yet addictive hook.

Sakura described it as "a track that gives an electrifying thrill like a million volts," adding, "I felt a fresh shock as soon as I heard it."

Since the group's debut in May 2022, Le Sserafim has expanded its musical spectrum by experimenting with new genres with each album release. With "Crazy," the group ventures into the EDM-based house genre for the first time.

The group also took on the challenge of learning voguing dance for the title track. Voguing, a highly stylized modern house dance that originated in the Harlem ballroom scene of the 1960s, was a demanding new experience for the members.

Even for a team that takes its "muscular" image seriously, mastering the voguing-based choreography was no easy task, Sakura explained. "There's a move where we have to stand on one leg while lifting the other, and at first, it was incredibly difficult just to maintain balance. Even now, we need to concentrate intensely on this part to finish without mistakes."

Kazuha added: "The old school hip-hop dance from our previous work was already a huge challenge, but this voguing dance was no less demanding. We didn't realize how difficult it would be when we first saw the choreography, but once we started dancing, we found it requires an enormous amount of core muscle strength."

When asked about the mixed reviews following the group's live performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, the group's leader, Kim Chaewon, shared that the experiencing was a valuable learning opportunity.

"We've performed on many stages in a short time since our debut, but Coachella was our first time at such a massive outdoor festival," she said. "Perhaps because of this, I found myself overly excited, unable to control my pace and lacking in some areas. I realized there's still so much more for me to learn and experience."

She said continuous improvement and growth are lifelong missions for the group, and that the new album is the first step toward that goal. (Yonhap)