LG Innotek seeks leadership in parts for future mobility

LG Innotek employees introduce the company's patent result in front of the patent wall located at LG Innotek headquarters. (LG Innotek)

LG Innotek said Wednesday that it has applied for some 3,500 patents related to automotive parts over the past five years, seeking leadership in the field of futuristic mobility.

Almost 40 percent of the patents are for electric vehicles, one of the company’s new growth drivers. They cover diverse EV and autonomous driving technologies, including LiDar sensors, cameras, lighting and communication modules.

LG Innotek said it is also accelerating efforts to secure standard patents as they are used when international organizations such as the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission set global standards.

The company has recently registered five global standard patents for EV communication controllers for EV charging to expand its market share and secure royalty income, adding to three patents secured last year.

Currently, only eight companies, including GE and Siemens, hold international standard patents in the EV charging sector.

The company has also been involved in setting standards for key parts for future mobility. It is also a key member of the International Organization for Standardization to develop standards for LiDAR technology.

"LG Innotek is significantly enhancing its global presence in the EV sector by focusing on patent competitiveness and active participation in standardization activities,” said Chief Technology Officer Roh Sung-won.

“We'll continue to secure technology and patent leadership to maintain a competitive edge in the global EV components market.”