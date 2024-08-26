Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    South Korean lawmakers brace for US election as Harris, Trump diverge on North Korea

    South Korean lawmakers brace for US election as Harris, Trump diverge on North Korea
  2. 2

    What went wrong in response to Bucheon hotel fire?

    What went wrong in response to Bucheon hotel fire?
  3. 3

    [Herald Review] Ye concert in Seoul: confusion to awe to controversy

    [Herald Review] Ye concert in Seoul: confusion to awe to controversy
  4. 4

    Is Korea being too harsh on Suga?

    Is Korea being too harsh on Suga?
  5. 5

    Hezbollah launches missile barrage after Israel strikes

    Hezbollah launches missile barrage after Israel strikes
  1. 6

    Seoul seeks to end KHNP-Westinghouse dispute

    Seoul seeks to end KHNP-Westinghouse dispute
  2. 7

    Ruling bloc divided on foreign nannies' pay

    Ruling bloc divided on foreign nannies' pay
  3. 8

    [Community Discovery] Bringing the vibe back: Yongsan strives to revive Itaewon

    [Community Discovery] Bringing the vibe back: Yongsan strives to revive Itaewon
  4. 9

    Korea's 'value-up' efforts stall on 0.7% corporate participation

    Korea's 'value-up' efforts stall on 0.7% corporate participation
  5. 10

    [KH Explains] Regulatory scrutiny, investor unrest heighten pressure on Doosan’s restructuring

    [KH Explains] Regulatory scrutiny, investor unrest heighten pressure on Doosan’s restructuring
피터빈트

[Graphic News] Korean food exports rise 9.2%

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Aug. 27, 2024 - 08:00

    • Link copied

South Korea’s exports of foodstuffs rose 9.2 percent on-year in the first seven months of 2024, data showed, led by sharp growth in instant noodle and processed rice products.

Outbound shipments of food products came to $5.67 billion over the January-July period, compared with $5.18 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

By product, exports of instant noodles jumped 34 percent over the period to hit $699 million, with those of snack products rising 14.7 percent to $424 million.

Exports of processed rice products also surged 45.7 percent to $165 million amid the growing popularity of ready-to-eat rice and frozen gimbap, or seaweed rice rolls.

By destination, exports to the United States jumped 23 percent to $886 million, with those to China gaining 5.9 percent to $837 million. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines