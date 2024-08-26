Most Popular
-
1
South Korean lawmakers brace for US election as Harris, Trump diverge on North Korea
-
2
What went wrong in response to Bucheon hotel fire?
-
3
[Herald Review] Ye concert in Seoul: confusion to awe to controversy
-
4
Is Korea being too harsh on Suga?
-
5
Hezbollah launches missile barrage after Israel strikes
-
6
Seoul seeks to end KHNP-Westinghouse dispute
-
7
Ruling bloc divided on foreign nannies' pay
-
8
[Community Discovery] Bringing the vibe back: Yongsan strives to revive Itaewon
-
9
Korea's 'value-up' efforts stall on 0.7% corporate participation
-
10
[KH Explains] Regulatory scrutiny, investor unrest heighten pressure on Doosan’s restructuring
[Graphic News] Korean food exports rise 9.2%By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug. 27, 2024 - 08:00
South Korea’s exports of foodstuffs rose 9.2 percent on-year in the first seven months of 2024, data showed, led by sharp growth in instant noodle and processed rice products.
Outbound shipments of food products came to $5.67 billion over the January-July period, compared with $5.18 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
By product, exports of instant noodles jumped 34 percent over the period to hit $699 million, with those of snack products rising 14.7 percent to $424 million.
Exports of processed rice products also surged 45.7 percent to $165 million amid the growing popularity of ready-to-eat rice and frozen gimbap, or seaweed rice rolls.
By destination, exports to the United States jumped 23 percent to $886 million, with those to China gaining 5.9 percent to $837 million. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Ruling bloc divided on foreign nannies' pay
-
Regulatory scrutiny, investor unrest up pressure on Doosan
-
Korea needs more disabled in key Cabinet posts