[Graphic News] Korean food exports rise 9.2%

South Korea’s exports of foodstuffs rose 9.2 percent on-year in the first seven months of 2024, data showed, led by sharp growth in instant noodle and processed rice products.

Outbound shipments of food products came to $5.67 billion over the January-July period, compared with $5.18 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

By product, exports of instant noodles jumped 34 percent over the period to hit $699 million, with those of snack products rising 14.7 percent to $424 million.

Exports of processed rice products also surged 45.7 percent to $165 million amid the growing popularity of ready-to-eat rice and frozen gimbap, or seaweed rice rolls.

By destination, exports to the United States jumped 23 percent to $886 million, with those to China gaining 5.9 percent to $837 million. (Yonhap)