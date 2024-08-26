Tajikistan holds cultural day to share heritage with Korea

Most Popular
-
1
South Korean lawmakers brace for US election as Harris, Trump diverge on North Korea
-
2
What went wrong in response to Bucheon hotel fire?
-
3
Hezbollah launches missile barrage after Israel strikes
-
4
[Herald Review] Ye concert in Seoul: confusion to awe to controversy
-
5
Seoul seeks to end KHNP-Westinghouse dispute
-
6
Korea's 'value-up' efforts stall on 0.7% corporate participation
-
7
Dongsuh enhances marketing strategy for instant coffee leadership
-
8
Presidential office says discussions with US taking place over nuclear plant project in Czech Republic
-
9
Delayed payments of Tmon, WeMakePrice spike to W1.3tr
-
10
Ruling party proposes Oct. 1 as temporary holiday
Tajikistan holds cultural day to share heritage with KoreaBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Aug. 26, 2024 - 14:24
The Embassy of Tajikistan in South Korea announced Monday that it hosted a special event dedicated to celebrating Tajikistan Cultural Day, while strengthening cultural exchanges between the two nations.
The event also marked the publication of the Korean edition of "Tajiks in the Mirror of History: From Aryans to Samanids," a book authored by Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.
Rahmon’s book reportedly offers an in-depth exploration of the history and cultural development of the Tajik people, spanning from their origins to the prosperous era of medieval Central Asia.
“This book is a testament to the resilience and enduring spirit of the Tajik people. I hope that the publication of this translation will further enhance mutual understanding and cultural exchange between Tajikistan and Korea,” said Salohiddin Kirom, Tajikistan’s ambassador to South Korea, during the event held at the Embassy of Tajikistan in Seoul, Friday.
The event was attended by officials from International World in Korea, a nonprofit organization based in Seoul that engages in various global citizenship activities.
Kim Ah-sol, founder and president of International World in Korea, expressed his commitment to supporting the ongoing development of cooperation between Tajikistan and Korea. “We are dedicated to working together to further strengthen the cultural and cooperative ties between our two countries,” he said.
Other attendees included Lee So-young, director of the Support Center for Foreign Students in Korea, IWIK adviser Park Young-sang and IWIK members from different countries, including the US, India, Bangladesh, Iran and Vietnam.
The event highlighted traditional cuisine and cultural heritage, and included discussions on strengthening cooperation between the Tajikistan Embassy and the Tajik Student Association.
More from Headlines
-
Politicians brace for impact of Harris-Trump contrast on NK
-
Hezbollah launches missile barrage after Israel strikes
-
Korea needs more disabled in key Cabinet posts