Politicians in Seoul brace for impact of Harris-Trump contrasts on North Korea

Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris waves from the stage on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday. (Yonhap-Reuters)

As the US election race enters its final two months, South Korean lawmakers are bracing for the impact of a Harris or Trump administration after the two presidential candidates offered opposing approaches toward North Korea and its leader Kim Jong-un.

Ruling People Power Party Rep. Kim Gunn, who was Seoul’s top nuclear envoy until February, said former President Donald Trump returning to the White House to repeat the unusual rapprochement with North Korea was “highly unlikely.”

“One of the biggest misconceptions about a second Trump presidency is that things will be like 2018 all over again, with Kim Jong-un once again opening up and returning to the table,” he told The Korea Herald on Sunday.

The lawmaker said unless the North Korean leader “demonstrates a clear commitment to denuclearization, such as by destroying his nuclear test sites,” he did not think the next US administration would be willing to entertain him like the last time, regardless of which party sits in the White House.

Other People Power Party lawmakers gushed over US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris putting down the North Korean leader in her nomination acceptance speech in Chicago. “I will not cozy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim Jong-un,” she said in a sharp contrast with her Republican rival.

“Trump pulled some erratic moves the last time he was in power, meeting up with Kim Jong-un. He likes to boast he is close to the North Korean leader,” Rep. Han Ki-ho, former three-star general steering the ruling party’s foreign affairs and national security committee, told The Korea Herald.

He said it would be “better” for South Korea to be able to count on the stability of alliance diplomacy under President Joe Biden -- already in close alignment with the Yoon Suk Yeol administration -- that Harris would succeed, rather than be at the mercy of Trump’s whims.

He noted with worry the goal of complete denuclearization of North Korea is absent in both Democratic and Republican party platforms.

“The US probably knows more about North Korea’s nuclear capabilities than any other country. North Korean denuclearization being left out as a policy goal may hint at some shift in US strategy that is not yet officially known,” he said.

Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Chung Dong-young, who led the opposition party delegation to the US in July, said that when it comes to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, he thinks “Trump’s approach is the way to go.”

“To crack the denuclearization nut, the Trump approach as seen in the Singapore summit in 2018 is the way to go,” he said.