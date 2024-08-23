Seoul, Busan mayors discuss developmental strategies, political reform

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (left) sits for a discussion with Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon (right) to brainstorm innovative strategies for countering the challenges Korea has faced over the years at Dongseo University in Busan, Friday. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

BUSAN -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met Friday to discuss innovative strategies for the future of South Korea at Dongseo University in Busan.

Friday’s meeting was part of a three-day conference hosted by the Korean Political Science Association, titled “World in Crisis, Transforming Korea: Politics and Policies for the Future,” with 300 scholars from Korea and abroad in attendance.

During the meeting, Oh and Park each made keynote speeches about Korea's internal and external challenges in recent years and explored various solutions, including the development of new growth engines, political reforms and diplomatic security strategies.

Park pointed out that some of the limitations Korea faces include regional disparities, where certain regions in Korea are less developed and populated compared to the Greater Seoul area comprising Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.

“The Honam region, in particular, has been relatively slow to develop,” said Park. The Honam region refers to Gwangju and the North and South Jeolla Provinces. “This has led to continuous stagnation and a relative decline in the Honam region, which then led to key companies, capital and talent flocking to Seoul.”

Oh added, “Korea’s chronic low growth and deepening polarization cannot be overcome with regional strategies that are centralized and standardized.” He proposed for the authority that is currently solely granted to the central government to be equally divided among different regions across Korea, including the Greater Seoul area, Yeongnam Region, Honam Region and the Chungcheong Provinces, to create strong local governments with development strategies specialized to the region.

“The administrative governance strategy must be completely changed, where all human resources, including elite officials, should be equally distributed to local governments,” added Oh. “The authority that the central government currently holds must be equally divided so that the cities that are currently in decline in terms of their population, economy and birth rates can figure out a way to develop again.”