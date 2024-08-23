Gyeonggi bus drivers vote for Sept. general strike

Union members vote to decide whether to go on strike in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday. (Yonhap)

A labor union of bus drivers in Gyeonggi Province, responsible for the operation of over 90 percent of all bus routes in the province, plans a general strike early next month, sparking concerns about disruptions in the public transit system.

The walkout plan was approved in a vote Thursday, with 98.3 percent of the 12,613 participants voting in favor.

The union, under the Korean Automobile and Transport Workers’ Federation, represents 16,592 members across 45 bus companies in 31 cities in the province. They operate around 9,300 bus routes.

Union members are demanding wage increases to match the levels of Seoul bus drivers and the implementation of a two-shift system to reduce long working hours. However, bus operators have cited financial difficulties and labor shortages as obstacles to meeting these demands. Negotiations between the two sides broke down on Monday.

Following the vote results, the union leaders are to hold rounds of talks with the arbitrary body Gyeonggi National Labor Relations Commission on Aug. 28 and Sept 3. If the mediation fails to resolve the standoff, the union will launch the strike on Sept. 4. How many members will join the collective action remains unclear.

The union also demands that the provincial government set a reasonable wage increase following the implementation of the semi-public management system, agree on wage increase plans for the next three years and create welfare funds for transportation workers using profits from bus advertisements.