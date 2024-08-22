Celebrities on photo line: walk of shame or equal treatment?

Actor Yoo Ah-in stands before the photo line and answers the press before entering the Seoul Central District Court on Dec. 22, 2023. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

Suga of BTS not showing up for his first round of police questioning Thursday reignited debates over whether high-profile figures are unfairly targeted by being made to face the media on the photo line when they are under investigation.

The star of the mega-hit K-pop group faces accusations of driving an electric scooter under the influence earlier this month. Reports initially indicated that he would appear for questioning at Yongsan Police Station for the first time on Thursday, drawing dozens of reporters to the photo line early in the morning anticipating his arrival. However, his agency later refuted these reports, stating that he would not attend the police interrogation. The police declined to comment on the matter.

Though he did not appear, the controversy over South Korea's tradition of requiring well-known figures to stand in front of a "photo line" -- where suspects stand before the press and briefly answer questions before they enter police or prosecution for questioning -- further heightened.

The concept surfaced in 1994 after late Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-yung sustained a wound after being hit by a camera as he appeared for questioning at the prosecutors' office in 1993. In 2006, the Korea Press Photographers' Association introduced more specific guidelines, such as where the coverage should take place, to quell the overheated competition between media outlets to get better pictures and footage of suspects -- mostly well-known political, economic or entertainment figures.

Since then, high-profile individuals -- usually clad in formal attire -- faced cameras and questions from reporters before and after being summoned, with some labeling the tradition a "walk of shame" and suggesting that the practice unfairly targets and embarrasses personalities under investigation.

During these moments, those facing the press line also openly sought the public's apology for causing great disappointment and vowed to sincerely cooperate with the investigation.

Late "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun, who was probed between October and December last year for allegedly using marijuana and other illegal drugs, stood in front of the photo line three times after officials rejected Lee's request to appear for questioning without media coverage.