[Graphic News] Number of registered dogs and cats up 7.6% in 2023: data

[Graphic News] Number of registered dogs and cats up 7.6% in 2023: dataBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug. 22, 2024 - 08:00
The number of registered dogs and cats in South Korea rose 7.6 percent on-year in 2023, data showed.
The figure reached 3.28 million in 2023, up from 3.05 million the previous year, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. Dogs accounted for 3.24 million of the registrations, while cats made up approximately 40,000.
In 2023, the number of newly registered dogs and cats came to 271,000, a decrease of 10.4 percent compared with the previous year.
In Korea, dog owners are required to register their pets with the authorities, while cat registration remains optional, as part of an effort to reduce the number of stray animals.
The data also showed that 60.9 percent of new pet owners were women. By age group, those in their 40s represented
25.1 percent of new pet owners, followed by those in their 30s at 22.1 percent. (Yonhap)
