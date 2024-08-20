KG Mobility to sell new Actyon SUV on Naver shopping platform

KG Mobility Chairman Kwak Jae-sun poses with the new sports utility vehicle Actyon during the launch ceremony at the automaker's Pyeongtaek headquarters in Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. (KG Mobility)

Korean sport utility vehicle dark horse KG Mobility (KGM) unveiled a refreshed brand strategy Tuesday as it launched its new SUV Actyon, with eyes set on expanding its presence in the global market.

“KG Mobility has a history that always pursued being the first during its 70-year-long history, including the launch of the Korando and Musso -- the beginnings of traditional SUVs -- and the Chairman, Korea’s first luxury sedan,” said KGM Chairman Kwak Jae-sun during a media event at the automaker’s Pyeongtaek headquarters in Gyeonggi Province.

“We will become an automaker that, based on our distinguished competitiveness, runs beyond Korea to the rest of the world.”

KGM highlighted its new slogan of "Every Moment, Enjoy with Confidence" as the brand vowed to provide mobility that can help customers enjoy their daily life and various outdoor activities in nature.

The automaker underscored "Practical Creativity" as the brand’s new strategy, noting that the brand will look to create a new value to satisfy any lifestyle that customers desire.

KGM introduced the Actyon as the brand’s first new model reflecting this strategy, pointing out that the new SUV combines the beauty of a coupe with the practicality of an SUV.

The automaker also announced that it will cooperate with Korea’s biggest web portal Naver to boost sales of the Actyon through online shopping, marking the first time for an automaker to sell vehicles via Naver in the country. According to KG Mobility, the collaboration with Naver will be limited to 700 orders.

The price of the Actyon begins at 33.95 million won ($25,469) for the S7 trim and 36.59 million won for the S9 trim.