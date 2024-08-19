Yoon urges readiness for NK's 'hybrid warfare'

The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise of the military forces of South Korea and the United States jointly kicked off on Monday with South Korean civilians, with the primary focus on addressing North Korea's nonkinetic operations, such as public opinion warfare, cyberattacks and the spread of fake news.

The annual summertime joint military exercise that runs through Aug. 29 is the third such exercise since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in May 2022, as Pyongyang increasingly blends unconventional war tools with nuclear missile threats, according to Seoul.

Alongside the military exercise, a four-day civil defense exercise involving some 580,000 civilians from about 4,000 institutions also began Monday, to involve a civil defense drill Thursday during which people here at 2 p.m. will be advised to move to one of some 17,000 shelters following an evacuation siren. Traffic controls will come into effect.

In this vein, Yoon on Monday stressed South Korea's capacity to fend off social unrest in the wake of Pyongyang's propaganda operations and incitement at a Cabinet meeting held at his office, followed by a meeting of the National Security Council he presided over.

"As we can see from the war in Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East, war can break out at any time," Yoon said. "Furthermore, the nature of warfare has also changed a lot from in the past."

In his remarks there, Yoon called for a defense readiness posture of both the government and the military, while reiterating the threat of "antistate forces" conducting covert operations in South Korean society, which mirrored his Liberation Day speech urging people not to be deluded by false propaganda and "pseudo-intellectuals" circulating fake news.