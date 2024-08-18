Debate flares over strict drunk driving laws named after trot singer

Several proposed laws named after popular trot singer Kim Ho-joong to raise public awareness aim to prevent drunk drivers from evading punishment by obstructing accurate alcohol level readings, sparking intense debate in Korean society.

Lawmakers who proposed amendments to the Road Traffic Act, being dubbed the “Anti-Kim Ho-joong Law” following the singer’s hit-and-run accident in May, have faced intense criticism from his fans, who have demanded the bills be opposed or withdrawn. Meanwhile, others argue his actions should not be excused or overlooked.

As of Sunday, Rep. Park Sung-hoon of the ruling People Power Party saw more than 1,300 comments on his blog post about his amendment to the Road Traffic Act. The comments were mostly written by Kim’s fans, who criticized the lawmaker for invoking the singer’s name.

Park is not the only lawmaker being criticized for a submitted amendment.

Rep. Shin Yeong-dae of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea has seen over 200 critical comments on his blog post, with many expressing similar sentiments about a related amendment he submitted to the same law.

Also on the National Assembly’s Bill Information website, around 4,000 comments have been posted on the preliminary legislative notices of different lawmakers’ amendments to the Road Traffic Act, with Rep. Seo Young-kyo of the Democratic Party having notched 3,463 comments as of Sunday.

Regarding the lawmakers’ amendments, some of the comments written by Kim’s fans include: “Isn’t it an act of defamation to propose a law under an individual’s name,” “Driving under the influence is nothing new” and “Politicians shouldn’t use famous names just to attract public attention and pass their bills.”

Kim’s fans have also garnered public criticism for their misguided love of the artist, with one online commenter saying, “I understand you can be fan of someone, but how can that make you defend their crimes?”

It's not uncommon for legislation to be named after individuals to boost public recognition. For instance, "Min-sik's Law" was proposed in December 2020 and named after a 9-year-old boy killed in a car accident.

Trot singer Kim Ho-joong was indicted on June 18 after allegedly crashing into a stationary taxi in the opposite lane in Gangnam, southern Seoul, on May 9 while under the influence of alcohol. Kim is alleged to have then fled the scene without taking post-accident measures, only appearing before police for initial questioning 17 hours after the accident, apparently in an effort to avoid a blood alcohol test.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office indicted Kim on charges including reckless driving resulting in injuries, flight resulting in injuries and taking no post-accident measures. However, drunk driving charges were excluded, as police had concluded it was impossible to determine Kim’s exact blood alcohol level through deduction at the time of the crash.

Following the prosecutors’ decision, several lawmakers proposed amendments to the Road Traffic Act to prevent drivers from fleeing the crime scene to avoid a blood alcohol test, also making it punishable by imprisonment or a fine to intentionally consume an additional amount of alcohol to throw off the blood alcohol test.

Kim is being indicted with physical detention until October, according to the prosecution’s decision in mid-June. Kim’s next hearing is scheduled to be held at the Seoul Central District Court on Monday.