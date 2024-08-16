NSC discusses ways to beef up cybersecurity for defense contractors

The presidential National Security Council (NSC) held a meeting Friday to discuss measures to enhance cybersecurity for defense contractors to address concerns about hacking attacks targeting military technology.

Shin Yong-seok, the presidential secretary for cybersecurity, led the meeting with officials from the state-run arms procurement agency, the spy agency, the police and the Defense Counterintelligence Command, following recent reports of alleged hacking attempts on local defense companies.

The participants discussed ways to expand intelligence sharing and provide support for technology protection measures to enhance cybersecurity of small and medium-sized defense contractors, the NSC said.

During the meeting, Shin said key defense technologies are vital to national security and stressed the need for close cooperation between relevant agencies to fix security vulnerabilities, it noted. (Yonhap)