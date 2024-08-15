Documentary on BTS Jungkook's solo journey to open next month

A documentary film on BTS Jungkook’s journey as a soloist, “Jung Kook: I Am Still,” is to hit theaters next month.

The film, featuring inside stories of Jungkook’s solo album preparation, unreleased interviews and scenes behind the stages, is the 10th BTS film presented by Hybe. It encapsulates the eight-month journey of Jungkook since his solo debut in July 2023.

In Korea, the movie will be exclusively released at CGV theaters starting Sept. 18. It will be available worldwide in theaters in more than 120 countries and regions, according to Hybe. The film releases in Japan on Oct. 4.

Jungkook, the youngest member of K-pop sensation BTS, launched a successful solo career with the debut song "Seven" in July 2023. He became the first Asian solo artist to top Billboard’s Hot 100, Global 200 and Global 200 Excluding US charts, opening new horizons. "Standing Next to You" from his solo album "Golden," which released in November last year, also proved his popularity by achieving over 700 million streams on Spotify.

Behind-the-scenes stories from a guerrilla performance held at TSX Entertainment in New York's Times Square and recording scenes of "Standing Next to You" in the US will be revealed for the first time.

Jungkook is currently serving his mandatory military service, and is due to be discharged on June 11 next year.