SK Square’s new CEO vows to up semiconductor investment

Han Myung-jin, the new chief executive officer of SK Group’s investment arm SK Square, took office Wednesday, pledging to build a more chip-central business portfolio.

SK Square shareholders approved the appointment of Han during a meeting held in central Seoul on Wednesday, where he won 99.4 percent of the votes. Han officially took the post as the chief of SK Square at a board meeting, the company said. The inauguration comes more than a month after he was nominated to the post on July 3.

Han is an investment veteran, having served as the former chief strategy officer and head of global business development at SK Telecom, SK Group’s mobile carrier, according to the company.

Having been named the head of the investment support center under SK Square earlier this year, Han has led major projects to boost the value of its portfolio and manage shareholder return policies.

"I will strengthen the company’s capability as a global chip-centric investment firm," Ha said at a meeting with employees, highlighting the need to strengthen its semiconductor investment portfolio.

SK Group, the country's chip-to-construction conglomerate, has been carrying out a massive reshuffle to enhance business efficiency.

SK Square, which has invested in the semiconductor, and information communication and technology sectors in recent years, is expected to execute structural adjustments for its investment stakes under the leadership of Han.