Number of COVID-19 pediatric patients jumps as summer wave spreads

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 14, 2024 - 14:15

(Yonhap) (Yonhap)

The number of COVID-19 child patients in South Korea jumped this month, as the nation saw a surge in cases amid a summer wave, hospital data showed Wednesday.

At 42 pediatric hospitals, there were 1,080 child patients with COVID-19 on Aug. 5-9, compared with 387 child patients on July 22-26, according to data compiled by the Korea Children's Hospital Association.

In particular, the number of COVID-19 child patients stood at 301 on Aug. 5-9 in Chungcheong provinces, compared with 54 on July 22-26.

"Most COVID-19 pediatric patients are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, which allows the virus to spread more easily," said Choi Yong-jae, the president of the association.

"As patients with heart disease or diabetes are considered high-risk, they must visit a hospital for additional testing and treatment if tested positive," he added.

The current wave is primarily led by KP.3, an Omicron subvariant that constituted 45.5 percent of cases in South Korea last month and is also driving the summer wave elsewhere around the world.

Health authorities have expected this year's summer wave of COVID-19 to peak late this month. (Yonhap)

