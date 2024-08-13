Carmakers advised to disclose battery suppliers in EVs

The government held a high-level meeting Tuesday, chaired by Bang Ki-sun, minister of government policy coordination, with vice ministers from key ministries, including Interior and Safety, Industry, Environment, Transport, and the National Fire Agency. The primary focus of the meeting was to discuss immediate actions to prevent further EV-related fires and reassure the public.

The Korean government will issue an advisory urging every electric vehicle automaker in Korea to disclose battery manufacturers and offer free inspections to owners, in response to rising concerns about EV safety following a ravaging fire in an underground apartment parking lot in Incheon.

Bang Ki-seon (second from left), minister of the office for government policy coordination, chairs a meeting with vice ministers from agencies and ministries involved in electric vehicle policies on Tuesday in Seoul. (Yonhap)

In a bid to enhance transparency and safety, the government has recommended that all automakers operating in Korea voluntarily disclose the battery manufacturers of their EVs. This move follows the discovery that the luxury Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ involved in the Incheon fire was equipped with a nickel-cobalt-manganese battery made by Farasis, a Chinese manufacturer that is lesser-known as industry leaders like CATL, LG Energy Solution, SK On or Samsung SDI. Adding to the concern, Farasis’s NCM batteries were recalled in China in 2021 due to fire risks.

While Farasis is the 10th largest battery maker by revenue, it is uncommon to find its battery in such a high-end vehicle. Although the exact cause of the Incheon fire has not yet been determined, this revelation has led to a call for automakers to officially disclose who is making the batteries that power their vehicles -- a move that can help consumers make informed decisions and feel more secure about the cars they're driving.

In response, Mercedes-Benz Korea disclosed the battery suppliers for its entire EV lineup earlier in the day, revealing that all configurations of the EQE 350+ sedan, as well as other models in the EQE sedan series like the AMG EQE 53 4Matic+ and the EQE 350 4Matic, are equipped with Farasis batteries. The EQE 300 is the only model in the lineup to use batteries from CATL, the world’s largest battery manufacturer.

The EQE 500 4MATIC sport utility vehicle and the EQS 350 sedan also use Farasis batteries, while the EQS SUV and the Maybach EQS SUV are equipped with CATL batteries.

Hyundai-Kia and BMW Korea have voluntarily disclosed the battery manufacturers for their EV lineups in the last few days.

To further ease any lingering fears, Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai-Kia have stepped up and announced Tuesday that they will offer free inspections for all EV owners at their service centers.

“We understand the concerns our customers might have, and we’re here to support them every step of the way to ensure their EVs are safe and reliable,” said a Hyundai official.

The government will encourage all automakers in Korea to jump on board with this initiative, suggesting that free safety checks should be available to every EV owner, no matter what brand they drive. This proactive step is meant to reassure the public while the government works on a more detailed plan to prevent EV fires, which is expected to be announced next month.

Starting Wednesday, Mercedes-Benz EV owners can bring their cars into service centers nationwide for a free battery inspection. Owners will get a text message reminding them to take advantage of this offer.

Hyundai-Kia's free inspection service began on Aug. 8 for Hyundai and Aug. 9 for Kia. Hyundai and Genesis owners can access inspections at 22 premium High Tech and 1,234 authorized Bluehands service centers, while Kia owners can visit 18 manufacturer service centers and 757 authorized Auto Q service centers across the country.

Technicians in these centers will examine critical components, including insulation resistance, voltage deviation, cooling systems, and potential damage to cables and connectors. The companies have not yet announced an end date for this free inspection program.

The government is also planning to carry out emergency inspections of fire fighting facilities in underground parking lots, such as sprinklers that could play a critical role in mitigating fires, especially in larger buildings that could suffer greater damage in case of accidents.