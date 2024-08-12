AI textbooks turmoil continues ahead of implementation

As South Korea prepares to implement the world's first artificial intelligence-powered, tablet-based digital textbooks in 2025, concerns over privacy violations and students' over-reliance on digital devices continue to stir controversy.

Amid growing concerns, Education Minister Lee Ju-ho reaffirmed the importance of turning classrooms "digital" on Monday at a briefing with reporters at the Korea Institute of Educational Facility Safety, pledging full support to teachers as they innovate education through AI textbooks.

"Digital textbooks aren't just about bringing digital devices into the classroom, they're about changing the classroom and helping it change," Lee said.

"We can all agree that we need to move from a one-way, memorization-based classroom to a space where students can engage and take ownership of their learning. 2025 is a pivotal year for that change, and we need to leverage AI textbooks to help teachers transform their lessons," he added.

Over concerns that digital textbooks are perceived as the "Lee Ju-ho policy," which could be discontinued if the deputy minister or the government changes power, Lee stressed that using digital technology to improve education has been an ongoing push across governments.

"The discussion of the 2022 revised curriculum, which began under the previous government, also emphasized digital literacy and utilization of edu technologies, and efforts to introduce AI into public education have continued."