AI textbooks turmoil continues ahead of implementation

AI textbooks turmoil continues ahead of implementationBy Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Aug. 12, 2024 - 19:04
As South Korea prepares to implement the world's first artificial intelligence-powered, tablet-based digital textbooks in 2025, concerns over privacy violations and students' over-reliance on digital devices continue to stir controversy.
Amid growing concerns, Education Minister Lee Ju-ho reaffirmed the importance of turning classrooms "digital" on Monday at a briefing with reporters at the Korea Institute of Educational Facility Safety, pledging full support to teachers as they innovate education through AI textbooks.
"Digital textbooks aren't just about bringing digital devices into the classroom, they're about changing the classroom and helping it change," Lee said.
"We can all agree that we need to move from a one-way, memorization-based classroom to a space where students can engage and take ownership of their learning. 2025 is a pivotal year for that change, and we need to leverage AI textbooks to help teachers transform their lessons," he added.
Over concerns that digital textbooks are perceived as the "Lee Ju-ho policy," which could be discontinued if the deputy minister or the government changes power, Lee stressed that using digital technology to improve education has been an ongoing push across governments.
"The discussion of the 2022 revised curriculum, which began under the previous government, also emphasized digital literacy and utilization of edu technologies, and efforts to introduce AI into public education have continued."
Parents' concerns about potential digital overload are also a big part of the resistance to Korea's planned leap into the era of AI textbooks.
Parents posted a petition on the National Assembly’s online platform in May, opposing over-exposure to digital devices and requesting such a new system be shelved. The petition garnered over 56,000 public support.
Lee said he recognizes concerns from parents, teachers, and others about adopting AI digital textbooks in education, promising active communication with all parties of interest.
"We believe that parents' concerns will be alleviated when they understand that digital textbooks will be used in conjunction with hardcover textbooks and will be used in the classroom under the guidance of teachers," he added.
"National efforts are needed to ensure there is no disparity in digital-based education innovation between cities and teachers. We will thoroughly prepare to distribute high-quality AI digital textbooks, strengthen teachers' capabilities and overhaul the school's digital infrastructure so that AI digital textbooks can be implemented smoothly and help transform classrooms."
"New changes can be scary, as there is a lack of information and experience," Lee said.
He emphasized, however, that such change could be a big leap in Korean education and society overall, which is why the new educational challenge requires everyone's support regardless of the government or political inclination.
Starting in 2025, third- and fourth-grade students, as well as seventh-graders, will be the first to benefit from the shift. Grades five, six and eight students will use digital textbooks in 2026 and ninth-graders in 2027.
Both print and digital textbooks will be used until 2028 to prevent confusion for educators and students during the transition period.
