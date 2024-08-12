NCSoft shakes up overseas leadership to spur growth

NCSoft announced new leadership appointments at its global offices Monday, as the Korean gaming giant looks to foster new growth and bolster global businesses.

NCSoft has appointed Jin Jeong-hee, former head of Pearl Abyss America, as the new CEO of NC America. Pearl Abyss, a Korean game developer, is best known for its popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game franchise Black Desert.

With over 15 years of leadership experience at global gaming companies including the US offices of Pearl Abyss and Kakao Games, NC said the new CEO brings extensive expertise in game publishing and global business expansion in the Western market.

NC added that it plans to enhance its global competitiveness and accelerate its regional expansion strategy by leveraging Jin's strong network in the American market and her deep understanding of it.

“I am delighted to join NCSoft, a first-generation Korean video game company, in its global growth strategy,” said Jin.

“I will do my utmost to ensure that NCSoft’s game development capabilities and values are more widely recognized on the global stage and to help the company reach new heights."

Lim Won-ki, chief business management officer of NCSoft, has been appointed to lead NC Japan and NC Taiwan. NC West, the Korean game company’s other entity in the US, will be led by Park Byung-moo, co-CEO of NCSoft.

The shakeup of the overseas leadership positions will remove Senior Vice President Kim Taek-heon, younger brother of NCSoft founder and co-CEO Kim Taek-jin, from the chief position at NC America, NC Japan and NC Taiwan. President Yoon Song-yee, the founder’s wife and chairperson of NC Cultural Foundation, will also be out of NC West’s head leadership.

In January this year, NCSoft announced that both Kim and Yoon stepped down from their respective positions of chief strategy officer and chief publishing officer as the company sought a management overhaul and answers to a lack of new hit titles.