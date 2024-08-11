Park Hye-jeong wins silver in women's weightlifting

Park Hye-jeong of South Korea celebrates a successful lift in the clean and jerk during the women's +81-kilogram weightlifting event at the Paris Olympics at South Paris Arena 6 in Paris on Aug. 11, 2024. (Yonhap)

PARIS(Yonhap) -- Park Hye-jeong captured silver in the heaviest weight class in women's weightlifting Sunday for South Korea's final medal of the Paris Olympics.

Park finished with the total of 299 kilograms, with 131kg in the snatch and 168kg in the clean and jerk in the women's +81kg event at South Paris Arena 6 in the French capital.

Both the snatch mark and the total weight are new South Korean national records.

Park, 21, became the first South Korean medalist in the women's super heavyweight division since Jang Mi-ran in 2012.

Li Wenwen of China claimed her second straight gold medal with 309kg total, from 136kg in the snatch and 173kg in the clean and jerk.

Emily Campbell of Britain, who won silver behind Li at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, got the bronze this time at 288kg, with 126kg in the snatch and 162 in the clean and jerk.

This was South Korea's 32nd medal of the Paris Olympics, one shy of its record for most medals at a Summer Games.