Archery triple gold medalists named S. Korean MVPs

Lim Si-hyeon (left) and Kim Woo-jin of South Korea pose with their gold medals won in the archery mixed team event at the Paris Olympics at Invalides in Paris. (Yonhap)

PARIS (Yonhap) -- Kim Woo-jin and Lim Si-hyeon, a pair of triple gold medalists in archery, were named the MVPs of the South Korean delegation to the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) announced that Kim and Lim were voted as the country's top athletes at the 33rd Summer Games by South Korean media.

The KSOC created the MVP awards for a multisport competition for the first time at the Hangzhou Asian Games last fall. Lim, who had also won three archery gold medals then, and swimmer Kim Woo-min were the winners then.

Lim repeated that feat in Paris after winning gold medals in the women's team, women's individual and mixed team events.

Kim joined Lim for the mixed team gold, and added the men's team and men's individual titles.

With five career Olympic gold medals, Kim has now won more gold medals than any other South Korean Olympian, summer or winter.

Lim and Kim led South Korea's clean sweep of five archery gold medals in Paris.

South Korea entered Sunday with 13 gold medals, eight silver medals and nine bronze medals, tying its own Summer Games record in the gold medal tally.

The KSOC's initial target was to win five gold medals, but South Korea had five gold medals after three days of competition.