Japanese SF film 'The Human Vapor' to be remade as Netflix series

The legendary Japanese science fiction film "The Human Vapor" (1960) will be remade into a Netflix series helmed by Yeon Sang-ho, the producer behind hits such as "Hellbound" and "Train to Busan," according to Netflix, Thursday.

"The Human Vapor" (1960) follows the aftermath of a failed scientific experiment that turns its subject into a gaseous mutant, who then uses his abilities to carry out crimes.

By exploring the darker facets of society's structure and converting these themes into an engaging SF thriller, the film achieved international box office success.

The reboot series, titled "Human Vapor," will feature an original plot set in contemporary Japan.

It will be produced and written by Yeon, with coscripting by Ryu Yong-jae, who is known for writing Netflix series such as "Parasyte: The Grey" and "Money Heist: Korea -- Joint Economic Area."

The series will be directed by Japanese director Shinzo Katayama, recognized for his work on Japanese thriller film "Missing" and thriller series "Gannibal."

The cast is headlined by popular Japanese actors Shun Oguri and Yu Aoi, known for their performances in "Boys Over Flowers" and "Hana and Alice," respectively. The duo will reunite on screen for the first time in 23 years, following 2001 Japanese school drama "Ao to Shiro de Mizuiro."

“I spent a lot of time thinking about the essence of the original 'The Human Vapor.' While it is a sci-fi thriller, at its core, it is a story about people. We focused on treating human emotions with care and portraying the characters’ humanity,” said Yeon in a press statement released by Netflix.

According to Netflix, filming commenced in August, with the series scheduled for release in 2025.