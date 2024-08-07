Unis aims to become idol for Gen Z

Multinational K-pop girl group Unis returned confident and ready to become an idol representing Generation Z with a new single, “Curious,” on Tuesday.

This is the group’s first comeback after its debut through SBS’ idol survival program “Universe Ticket” in March this year.

“Our single album is led by the titular track ‘Curious.’ It’s about breaking free from the old me to become a new person. It’s the greatest of all time. It’s an energetic and dynamic song with an addictive melody,” said Yoona of Unis during a press conference held in Seoul on Tuesday.

“We transformed into Gen Z princesses for this album. A Gen Z princess is different from the typical princess due to its chic and confident characteristics. We wanted to show our wish to become a representative for Gen Z through this song,” added Yoona.

The eight-member group performed the lead track for the first time on stage during the press conference.

“The highlight dance moves in this song are when we make a gesture that looks like a cat punch and the move that looks like we are shooting an eye beam to the audience,” explained Nana of Unis.

The single album also carries two side-B tracks “Dating’ Myself” and “Poppin’.”

“The track ‘Poppin’’ contrasts greatly with the chic lead track as it is a bright song with a bouncy guitar rhythm and groovy bass sound. We tried to portray girls having fun at a pajama party,” said Seowon, the youngest member of the group.

Unis, consisting of Korean members Hyeonju, Yunha, Yoona, and Sewon; Japanese members Nana and Kotoko; and Filipino members Gehlee and Elisia, has garnered a remarkable fandom overseas.

“We recently got an official name for our fandom and that is ‘Ever After.’ It derives from the expression ‘happily ever after’ as we hope to enjoy our journey together. We want to continue introducing good music to our fans and make a lot of good memories together,” said Elisia.