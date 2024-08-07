Seoul Cyber University recruiting students for 2nd semester

Seoul Cyber University, South Korea's first online university, is recruiting new students for the second half of the 2024 academic year in 43 majors across 11 colleges.

Providing education tailored to social demands and trends by establishing and reorganizing departments and majors for the 2024 academic year, the university has created an artificial intelligence convergence college that includes majors such as AI service marketing, AI real estate big data, AI smart farm, AI creators and other majors related to securities, defense management and North Korea issues.

Anyone with a high school diploma or higher is eligible for admission, and transfer students must meet the academic qualifications that differ by level. Applicants can access the Seoul Cyber University admissions website -- apply.iscu.ac.kr -- and fill out the application form easily via PC or mobile, the university explained.

The university aims to provide diverse methods of application.

In the case of the industrial student program, the university grants exemption from application fees and scholarship benefits to employees or government officials of industrial companies that have an entrustment agreement with the school. Those admitted as military-trusted students are exempted from application fees and receive 50 percent tuition reduction.

In addition, one can receive various scholarship benefits depending on the type of application, such as North Korean defector or foreigner type, by submitting supporting documents after applying.

Seoul Cyber University is the first online university in Korea to obtain the highest grade three times -- 2007, 2013 and 2020 -- in the Ministry of Education's official accreditation evaluation, and has the largest number of new and transfer students among cyber universities, according to a university information website in 2021 and 2023.

Providing military-specific education for military personnel, the cyber university has the largest number of military students among cyber universities in the country.

It was the first cyber university to establish a military education support center to provide systematic research on military education and customized curriculum for the military. It has established a military-specific defense convergence university that actively reflects the educational needs of the military and develops a defense-specific advanced curriculum, including defense-related networking and external cooperation.