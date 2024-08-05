JYP launches new subsidiary Innit

Most Popular
JYP launches new subsidiary InnitBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Aug. 5, 2024 - 16:02
JYP Entertainment announced on Monday the establishment of a new subsidiary, Innit Entertainment, aimed at enhancing its capabilities as a comprehensive entertainment company.
According to JYP Entertainment, the name Innit derives from a shortened form of the English expression “isn’t it.”
Innit Entertainment will handle various music genres including pop, ballad, trot and R&B; it plans to launch soloists, duos as well as actors, utilizing JYP Entertainment's training and management expertise.
The subsidiary is part of JYP Entertainment’s strategy to strengthen its competitive edge and solidify its position in the entertainment industry.
The new subsidiary's first project involves managing talents discovered through "Tantara," JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young’s new variety show on KBS.
The company will be led by seasoned JYP executives Park Nam-yong and Yoon Jae-ho.
Park Nam-yong has directed performances and choreography for JYP Entertainment’s artists for over 20 years, while Yoon has handled various roles, including marketing, A&R and artist development, during his 19 years at the company.
