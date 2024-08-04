[KH Explains] Shift Up shakes up Korean gaming industry with agility

Kim Hyung-Tae (left), founder and CEO of Shift Up, and Lee Dong-ki, technical director, raise their fists at a press event for their console game “Stellar Blade” in April. (Shift Up) Kim Hyung-Tae (left), founder and CEO of Shift Up, and Lee Dong-ki, technical director, raise their fists at a press event for their console game “Stellar Blade” in April. (Shift Up)

Shift Up, the South Korean game developer behind blockbusters such as “Goddess of Victory: Nikke” and “Stellar Blade,” made an exhilarating debut on South Korea’s KOSPI market on July 11. The buzz within the Korean game industry revolved around whether Shift Up could challenge the market dominance of NCSoft, a veteran giant in the sector. On its debut, Shift Up’s stock surged to 89,500 won, boosting its market capitalization to nearly 5.2 trillion won ($3.79 billion). This valuation briefly surpassed NCSoft’s 4.2 trillion won. However, by the end of the day, Shift Up’s stock settled at 71,000 won, narrowly missing NCSoft’s market capitalization. Despite the dip, Shift Up firmly established itself as a formidable newcomer in the market, ranking as the fourth-largest Korean game company by market capitalization, just behind Krafton, Netmarble, and NCSoft. A developer-centric company with powerful IP Founded in December 2013, Shift Up has distinguished itself by focusing on subculture games -- titles that resonate with a specific community, offering unique aesthetics and gameplay elements that appeal to their shared interests. The company’s founder and CEO, Kim Hyung-tae, a pioneering Korean game artist and former art director at NCSoft, has been instrumental in this focus. Goddess of Victory: Nikke is a prime example, appealing to anime and post-apocalyptic fans with its striking art and engaging storylines.

On July 27, a line of eager fans waited at The Hyundai Seoul department store in Yeouido to enter Shift Up’s pop-up store for the game “Goddess of Victory: Nikke.” (Newsis) On July 27, a line of eager fans waited at The Hyundai Seoul department store in Yeouido to enter Shift Up’s pop-up store for the game “Goddess of Victory: Nikke.” (Newsis)

A poster at the Nikke pop-up store. (Newsis) A poster at the Nikke pop-up store. (Newsis)

“Shift Up’s high valuation is largely due to the ongoing success of its current games and Nikke’s potential entry into the Chinese market in 2025,” said Kim Dong-woo, a game sector researcher from Kyobo Securities. “The company’s strong intellectual property and proven development skills have also set them up for a great revenue structure. They’ve managed to get most of their variable marketing and platform costs covered by their publishing partners, letting them maximize profits as they roll out new titles,” he added. Last year, Shift Up reported revenues of 166.6 billion won, marking a 155.2 percent increase from the previous year, thanks largely to the runaway success of Nikke, which launched globally in November 2022. Nikke contributed 97 percent of the company’s revenue in 2023, up from 83.6 percent in 2022. The company’s sales were predominantly international, with 85.8 percent coming from markets in Japan, the US, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, while Korea accounted for 14.2 percent of sales in 2023.

Shift Up hosted the premiere event for its AAA action-adventure game, “Stellar Blade,” on April 26 at Seoul’s IFC Mall in Yeouido, featuring a life-sized sculpture of the game’s protagonist, EVE, alongside gaming stations, a photo booth, and exclusive fan merchandise available for attendees. (Shift Up) Shift Up hosted the premiere event for its AAA action-adventure game, “Stellar Blade,” on April 26 at Seoul’s IFC Mall in Yeouido, featuring a life-sized sculpture of the game’s protagonist, EVE, alongside gaming stations, a photo booth, and exclusive fan merchandise available for attendees. (Shift Up)

An attendee playing the console game “Stellar Blade” at the launch event (Shift Up) An attendee playing the console game “Stellar Blade” at the launch event (Shift Up)