S. Korea's seaport container cargo up 6.4% in Q2

The amount of container cargo processed at South Korean seaports increased 6.4 percent in the second quarter, data showed Tuesday, driven by stronger shipments to the United States and China.

The container cargo handled at the country's ports nationwide amounted to 8.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the April-June period, up from 7.61 million TEUs recorded a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

The volume of container cargo handled for exports and imports increased 4.3 percent to 4.55 million TEUs, driven by a surge in trade with the U.S. and China, which saw volumes rise by 15.5 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively.

Non-container cargo handled at the ports also edged up 0.5 percent on-year to 250.7 million tons in the second quarter, the data showed.

"The volume of container cargo handled gained ground in the second quarter due to increased exports to major partners, including China and the United States," Oceans Minister Kang Do-hyung said in a statement.

"But amid uncertainties, including the reshuffling global supply chain and high shipping costs, it is hard to predict continued growth for the second half," Kang added, noting that the government will continue to closely monitor port operations to establish a favorable environment. (Yonhap)