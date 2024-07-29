Hyundai Motor accelerates air mobility business in Indonesia

Officials from Hyundai Motor Group, Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation and Nusantara Capital City Authority pose for a photo in front of a miniature S-A2 aircraft at Samarinda Airport in East Kalimantan, Indonesia on Monday. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor and Kia demonstrated their advanced air mobility in Indonesia as they demonstrated a flying aircraft and hailing procedure at the Samarinda Airport in East Kalimantan on Monday.

With officials from Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation and Nusantara Capital City Authority in attendance for the presentation, the automakers explained how ride-pooling application Shucle and specialized aircraft can be developed to fit the circumstances of the local customers and advanced further to provide better mobility options in the future.

The companies explained how to use Shucle to book, call and pay for rides either on the ground or in the air to the Indonesian government officials. Afterward, the Korean business representatives actually hailed the County, Hyundai Motor’s electric bus tailored for the demonstration, and showed how the bus could take passengers to the destination, which was the hangar.

For the demonstration of the flight, the companies used the Korea Aerospace Research Institute’s Optionally Piloted Personal Air Vehicle. Hyundai Motor and Kia took part in the development of the vehicle's electrified powertrain.

The OPPAV took off and flew for about two kilometers, followed the flight route that was pre-negotiated with the Indonesian authorities and landed at the destination safely.

As Indonesia is made up of a group of 18,000 islands, the Southeast Asian nation is considered to have immense potential for advanced aerial mobility due to the difficulties in developing land transport options.

Hyundai Motor also displayed a miniature version of the S-A2, an aircraft that was unveiled for the first time at the CES 2024 in Las Vegas in January. The S-A2 is being developed by Supernal, Hyundai Motor’s US-based company specializing in advanced aerial mobility, aiming to commercialize flying taxi services in 2028.

According to Hyundai Motor, Indonesian officials showed interest in the S-A2 as they asked questions about the aircraft’s design and performance specifications.

“In order for the future air mobility sector to secure its footing, it requires not only the development of the aircraft but also the cooperation of the aviation industry as a whole,” said Kim Cheol-ung, vice president and AAM business development officer at Hyundai Motor Group.

“Supernal, Hyundai Motor and Kia will continue research and development with the aim of commercializing AAM in 2028 while carrying on the strategic alliances with the Indonesian government and institutions to lead the future AAM ecosystem."

The Korean auto giant signed a memorandum of understanding with the Nusantara National Capital Authority to build an advanced aerial mobility ecosystem in November 2022. In January of that year, the Indonesian government had announced a 10-year relocation plan to move its capital from Jakarta to Nusantara.