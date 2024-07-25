US sanctions China-based individuals, entities accused of supporting NK missile, space programs

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on a China-based network of six individuals and five entities for their alleged involvement in the procurement of items supporting North Korea's ballistic missile and space programs.

The Treasury Department issued the sanctions after Pyongyang's persistent launches using ballistic missile technology, including a failed attempt at a military spy satellite launch in May, in breach of UN Security Council resolutions.

The department stressed that the new sanctions reaffirm that relevant UNSC resolutions remain "in full force" and reiterate the U.S.' "commitment to countering sanctions evasion and strengthening efforts for enforcement."

"The DPRK's continued development and proliferation of its ballistic missile technologies -- in violation of UN sanctions -- is both irresponsible and destabilizing for both the region and the international community," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"The United States remains committed to using our tools to enforce these international sanctions, including disrupting the illicit procurement networks that provide key inputs for these technologies and holding accountable those who seek to enable these activities," the official added.

Among the five entities are Beijing Sanshunda Electronics Science and Technology Co. LTD., and Shenzhen City Mean Well Electronics Co. LTD. The six individuals include Chen Tianxin and Du Jiaxin, according to the department.

In a press release, the department said that the North's ballistic missile and space programs rely on foreign-sourced materials and components, and that the North uses an extensive network of overseas agents to procure those materials and components,

"The DPRK also leverages foreign-incorporated companies to purchase items in support of its ballistic missile and weapons production," it said. "These companies consolidate and repackage items for onward shipment to the DPRK, concealing the true end-user from the manufacturers and distributors of the items."

The new sanctions came amid concerns that the disbandment of a UN sanctions-monitoring panel in April would weaken international efforts to identify and prevent Pyongyang's sanctions violations and evasion. (Yonhap)