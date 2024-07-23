Jungkook's solo exhibition to open in Seoul

An exhibition showcasing Jungkook, who debuted as the youngest member of BTS and has shown his capabilities as a solo artist, is set to open in Seoul at the end of August.

Hybe's exhibition brand Hybe Insight announced that it will host "Golden: The Moments" from Aug. 30 to Sept. 22 at Le Meridien & Moxy in Myeongdong, Seoul.

The exhibition is inspired by Jungkook's first solo album "Golden," released in November 2023. The music videos for "Seven" and "3D," as well as costumes and in-ear monitors Jungkook wore on stage will be displayed. Visitors can also see the trophies and awards he received along with previously unreleased photos. The exhibition will also feature a space that shows Jungkook's interests, including drawing, allowing fans to glimpse into his daily life.

A resting lounge will be set up on the first and second floors of Myeongdong Art Breeze, located near the exhibition hall, for visitors' convenience.

Exhibition tickets will be available on Interpark Ticket starting at 11 a.m. on July 30. Further information can be found on the BTS Weverse community.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is currently serving his mandatory military service and will be discharged on June 11, 2025.