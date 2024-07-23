Bacardi teams up with The Shilla Seoul for Patron tequila summer package

Bacardi Korea has partnered with The Shilla Seoul for a luxury summer room package "Simply Perfect Vacation," featuring its premium tequila brand, Patron, the company announced Tuesday.

As part of Bacardi Korea’s premium marketing strategy, the Simply Perfect Vacation package focuses on providing consumers with a unique experience with Patron, a premium tequila made from the finest blue weber agave from Jalisco, Mexico.

With the package running throughout August, Bacardi Korea and The Shilla Seoul aim to offer guests an ideal urban getaway, just as the name implies.

Guests will be able to indulge in the unique flavors and aromas of the premium Patron tequila, evoking the essence of an exotic summer vacation, in addition to the The Shilla Seoul's prestige accommodation.

The package also includes access to the hotel's renowned outdoor pool area, Urban Island, often referred to as an "urban resort" where guests can enjoy a serene and private setting in the city center.

Furthermore, special events will be held every Friday, where guests using the promotion can enjoy dazzling cocktail performances by Bacardi Korea’s own bartender crew, "Neo Type." The bartenders will be serving its exclusive cocktail "Patronic," a blend of Patron and tonic water, at the performance venue.

Bacardi, which started out as a premium rum brand founded in Cuba in 1862, now boasts a portfolio of over 200 brands and labels, with operations in more than 170 countries worldwide.