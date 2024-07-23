(G)I-dle's agency apologizes for use of Red Cross emblem on group's costume

Most Popular
(G)I-dle's agency apologizes for use of Red Cross emblem on group's costumeBy Hong Yoo
Published : July 23, 2024 - 14:36
Cube Entertainment, the agency behind K-pop girl group (G)I-dle, has apologized for using the Red Cross emblem on the group members' stage costumes.
“We recognize that the stage costume had an issue. We contacted the Korean Red Cross to apologize and to actively discuss follow-up measures to prevent reoccurrences. We apologize once again to those concerned,” said Cube Entertainment on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.
(G)I-dle wore a lifeguard-themed stage costume that included a top with the word “Lifeguard” and the Red Cross symbol for its performance on KBS 2TV’s music program “Music Bank” which aired on July 19.
Netizens criticized the group for using the Red Cross emblem without the consent of the international humanitarian organization.
Red Cross restricts the usage of its symbol for business or propaganda purposes without the approval of the Red Cross or a military medical institution.
If found in violation, the offender may be fined up to 10 million won ($7,223).
(G)I-dle is currently promoting its seventh EP, “I Sway,” released on July 8.
