Korea, Albania discuss ways for stronger cooperation on security, new techs

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul (front left) speaks with Albania's Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania Igli Hasani at a meeting held Monday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul met with his Albanian counterpart, Igli Hasani, on Monday and discussed ways of enhancing cooperation on security, new technologies and the overall economy, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

During the meeting in Seoul, Cho expressed hope for stronger relations with Albania on a wide range of issues, such as cyber security, artificial intelligence and other advanced technology sectors, as South Korea is working to boost cooperation with major European nations in the arms industry and nuclear sectors, among other fields.

Cho also called for the two nations to work more closely regarding joint responses to growing cross-border security threats.

Hasani noted the importance of bilateral relations, particularly in terms of the economy and information and technology, and voiced expectations for brisk business-to-business exchanges and stronger ties in the culture and tourism industries.

Cho stressed the need for stronger unity of the international community to sternly deal with the military ties between North Korea and Russia in violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions that ban arms transfers to North Korea.

Hasani pledged to join global efforts for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry.

The Albanian minister arrived here on Sunday for a five-day stay, and it marked the first official visit by the European country's top envoy since 2011.