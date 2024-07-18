US lawmaker says Republicans are united, have 'high expectations' for Trump's victory

A Korean American congresswoman on Wednesday highlighted Republicans' "high expectations" for former President Donald Trump's victory in the November general election as she touched on the atmosphere of an ongoing GOP national convention in Wisconsin.

In a phone interview with Yonhap News Agency, Rep. Michelle Park Steel (R-CA) noted a palpable sense of unity among party members at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump was formally nominated as the GOP flag-bearer for the presidential election on Monday.

"The mood is that with the party being united, everyone is joining forces," she said.

"I have attended the national convention eight times since 1996, and compared with other times, the ambience of this year's event is very earnest and expectations are very high for the presidential election victory," she added.

Steel also said that should Biden stay in the race, the likelihood of Trump winning the Nov. 5 election would be "big."

"With the party standing united, it appears that things are moving all in a good direction," she said. "Some even said former President Trump has already secured a presidential victory after the (shooting) incident."

On Saturday, Trump was shot in the ear by a now-deceased man during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

She also commented on lingering concerns that Trump's return to the White House could affect the South Korea-US alliance.

"Across the Republican Party, there is strong support for (maintaining close) South Korea-US relations," she said. "We may be able to know how former President Donald Trump will do when we look at the personnel to be employed." (Yonhap)