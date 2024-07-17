Home

Goobne Chicken opens 1st outlet in Philippines

By Yonhap

Published : July 17, 2024 - 21:12

This undated photo, provided by GN Food, shows people enjoying roast chicken and side dishes at its first outlet in the Philippines. The store is located in Bonifacio Global City, a central business district in Taguig, Metro Manila. (Yonhap) This undated photo, provided by GN Food, shows people enjoying roast chicken and side dishes at its first outlet in the Philippines. The store is located in Bonifacio Global City, a central business district in Taguig, Metro Manila. (Yonhap)

GN Food, the operator of Goobne Chicken, South Korea's leading roast chicken franchise, said Wednesday it has opened its first outlet in the Philippines as part of its expansion strategy.

The first Goobne outlet in the Southeast Asian country is located in Bonifacio Global City, a central business district in Taguig, Metro Manila, the company said in a statement.

GN Food has increased its overseas outlets to 40 in 11 countries, including Japan, China and the United States, since 2014, when it opened its first overseas Goobne store in Hong Kong.

The company expects the demand for Korean food to rise further in global markets, helped by the popularity of Korean songs, dramas, films and other content.

GN Food aims to open 100 Goobne stores in overseas markets by 2025. It didn't provide the number of its domestic outlets.

In 2023, GN Food earned 30.5 billion won ($22 million) in sales from its overseas Goobne outlets, up 10 percent from a year earlier. It aims to achieve 70 billion won in sales in 2025. (Yonhap)

