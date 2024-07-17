Byeon Woo-seok embroiled in controversy for overzealous security team

Byeon Woo-seok has become embroiled in controversy over excessive measures taken by his security team against fans and other travelers at Incheon Airport. Police have said they are considering an investigation into whether the measures undertaken by the actor's private security were violent or constituted obstruction of business.

The incident surfaced online following Byeon’s departure for Hong Kong on Friday for his final Asian fan meeting slated for Sunday. A large crowd of fans flocked to Incheon Airport to see him, and Byeon’s security personnel appeared to shine flashlights at fans and other travelers to prevent them from filming.

Some online posts said that Byeon’s security guards checked the passports and tickets of passengers using the same airport lounge as Byeon and that the guards blocked the boarding gate for about 10 minutes to allow him to board first.

Byeon’s agency Baro Entertainment released a short statement Monday afternoon saying that they “take moral responsibility” for what happened at the airport.

The security contractor for Byeon told local media it was their own decision to coordinate over-the-top security measures and that neither Byeon nor his agency had asked for such measures. The security contractor also said that the measures had been discussed in advance with airport security. Neither the airline nor airport security could be reached for confirmation as of press time.

While police are considering an investigation into Byeon’s security personnel, the National Human Rights Commission said it had also received a complaint over Friday’s excessive measures, asking for authorities to investigate the case on potential violations of human rights.

On Tuesday, Byeon returned to South Korea with fewer security guards at his side. Some minor safety mishaps were reported to have occurred as fans rushed towards Byeon.