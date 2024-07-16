Hanjin expands LA logistics center to boost global operations

Most Popular
-
1
Motive of Trump shooter as yet elusive
-
2
First lady likely to refuse to testify before Assembly committee
-
3
[Business Diplomacy] Lessons from IRA: Hyundai Motor bolsters government relations in US
-
4
Junior doctors unresponsive as hospitals process resignations
-
5
Former Japanese K-pop idol apologizes for working at cabaret
-
6
Driver consumes additional alcohol after accident to hide drunk driving
-
7
Chinese rivals to take on Samsung with slimmer foldable phones
-
8
Rather than 'freeloading,' foreigners actually subsidize NHIS: data
-
9
[Graphic News] Foreign tourists spend average of 6 days, W2.84m in Seoul
-
10
[Herald Interview] Korea- Africa Summit sets pathway for future together: Tanzanian President
Hanjin expands LA logistics center to boost global operationsBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : July 16, 2024 - 16:02
South Korean airline-to-logistics conglomerate Hanjin Group's logistics arm Hanjin Logistics Corp. said Tuesday that it has expanded operations by expanding the size of the Los Angeles fulfillment center by 50 percent.
Upon the expansion, Hanjin Logistics President and CEO Noh Sam-sug and President and Chief Marketing Officer Emily Cho conducted an on-site inspection during a five-day visit to the US earlier this month.
The aim is to provide a one-stop logistics solution so Korean companies can have a local direct delivery system, which is a prerequisite for entering the North American market.
As part of the expansion, the company introduced automated systems last year, such as pick-up robots and self-developed packing kiosks, through collaboration with warehouse robotics company Locus Robotics.
"As the volume of fulfillment in the US continues to increase, we are responding preemptively by increasing local investment," a Hanjin official said. "We will expand existing customer volume and attract new customers by establishing an efficient operation system centered on fulfillment."
In the first quarter of this year, the US subsidiary's fulfillment business volume and sales increased by 262 percent and 450 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.
Meanwhile, Hanjin plans to expand its warehouse in New Jersey, its eastern base in the US, by increasing its storage capacity by 50 percent.
More from Headlines
-
Trump gets hero's welcome at Republican convention
-
SK's Kentucky investment a catalyst for investment: Gov.
-
Yoon hails S. Korea-US 'nuclear-based' alliance in face of NK missiles