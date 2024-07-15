SKT debuts veterinary diagnostic service in North America

SKT's AI-driven veterinary diagnostic service, X Caliber, is tested by a veterinarian and a nurse at a veterinary clinic in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. (SK Telecom).

SK Telecom said Monday that it has sealed partnerships in Canada and the US to expand its proprietary artificial intelligence-driven veterinary diagnostic service, X Caliber, into the North American pet market, the largest globally.

Originally launched in Korea in September 2022, X Caliber executes diagnostic results through AI analysis of X-ray images. This expansion into North America follows its recent launches in Australia and Indonesia.

Expansion in Canada has been confirmed through a distribution agreement with Nuon & Nikki, a Canadian joint venture between veterinary equipment provider Nuon Imaging and radiological equipment and software manufacturer Nikki Health Solution.

Through the agreement, X Caliber will be integrated into Nuon & Nikki’s pre-existing veterinary imaging software, Skyline Picture Archiving & Communication System for Vets, and will be available at over 100 veterinary clinics in Canada starting this August.

The companies also agreed to collaborate on developing a diagnostic assistance solution optimized for the local market, utilizing regional pet data and conducting research to enhance the service.

Mark Little, co-CEO of Nuon & Nikki, commented, “With the recent surge in AI solutions, we are eager to lead the AI era in the Canadian veterinary imaging market through the partnership.”

In the US, SK Telecom inked a memorandum of understanding with MyVet Imaging, a US-based distributor of X-ray equipment, to introduce X Caliber.

The two parties have commenced Proof of Concept (PoC) testing at a large veterinary clinic in New Jersey, with plans to secure a commercial contract by the third quarter of this year, reflecting the specific needs of US veterinary clinics.

According to market research firm Precedence Research, North America accounts for around 42 percent of the global pet market in 2023, surpassing Europe at around 29 percent and Asia at around 22 percent.

“We anticipate rapid acknowledgment of AI healthcare solutions in the North American market. Leveraging AI capabilities, we aim to widely promote Korea’s AI-infused healthcare and provide innovative solutions that genuinely benefit pets,” stated Son In-hyuk, vice president of GS AIX at SK Telecom.

The company also announced plans to introduce two features to X Caliber in the third quarter of this year. These include the beta version of the Cardiothoracic Ratio (CTR) automatic heart measurement for companion cats and the AI-based Vertebral Left Atrium Size (VLAS) automatic heart measurement for companion dogs.