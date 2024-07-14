'The Last Stop in Yuma County' and 'Esper’s Light' given top awards at 28th BIFAN

Most Popular
'The Last Stop in Yuma County' and 'Esper’s Light' given top awards at 28th BIFANBy Kim Da-sol
Published : July 14, 2024 - 15:37
The 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Asia’s largest genre film festival that showcases an array of films, including thrillers and fantasy movies, officially concluded Friday, announcing "The Last Stop in Yuma County" and "Esper’s Light" as the best films at the closing ceremony.
The closing ceremony followed the screening of the festival’s closing film “Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In” by Hong Kong martial arts master Soi Cheang.
The most prestigious Best of Bucheon award went to American filmmaker and playwright Francis Galluppi’s “The Last Stop in Yuma County.” This crime thriller revolves around a traveling salesperson stranded at a rural Arizona rest stop and thrust into a dire hostage situation by two bank robbers.
“I want to thank our entire cast and crew, our executive producer James who sold his house to finance this movie. This movie took almost five years of my life. I had two children in the time it took to make this movie. I can’t tell you how this means,” said Galluppi as he held the trophy. He was also awarded a separate cash prize of 20 million won.
“The Last Stop in Yuma County” also received the Audience Award, with the BIFAN audience voting it their favorite movie among eight.
In the Korean competition, director Jung Jae-hoon’s “Esper’s Light” won the Best Korean Fantastic Film. Jung was given an award and cash prize money of 20 million won.
”I don’t feel like I’ve ‘made it’ yet. I think this is the beginning. I’ll do my best to make it to the cinema,” Jung said as he accepted the award.
“Esper’s Light,” which had its world premiere at 28th BIFAN, tells the story of ten teenagers who live in a world where anyone can be whoever they want and create any story they wish. The movie introduces itself as a “teenage fantasy documentary” film. In May, the film also went to Cannes’ Marche du Film in its Fantastic 7 genre movies category.
The mystery thriller “You Will Die in 6 Hours” by Lee Yun-seok bagged two trophies -- the Korean Fantastic Audience Award and the Korean Fantastic Actors Award.
“I never thought I would win such an award at my first film festival as an actress. I still remember the look in the director’s eyes, how he loved, respected and cherished the film,” said the movie’s female lead Park Ju-hyun, whose character Jeong-yun's future of being stabbed to death in 6 hours on her 30th birthday was seen by a stranger named Jun-woo (played by Jae-hyun). The movie is slated for release in the second half of this year.
The 28th BIFAN ran from July 4 to Friday.
