'The Last Stop in Yuma County' and 'Esper’s Light' given top awards at 28th BIFAN

(From left) Bucheon City Mayor and BIFAN Festival Organizing Committee Chair Cho Yong-eek, director Francis Galluppi and producer Matt O'Neill pose for a photo during an award ceremony held at Bucheon City Hall on Friday. (BIFAN)

The 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Asia’s largest genre film festival that showcases an array of films, including thrillers and fantasy movies, officially concluded Friday, announcing "The Last Stop in Yuma County" and "Esper’s Light" as the best films at the closing ceremony.

The closing ceremony followed the screening of the festival’s closing film “Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In” by Hong Kong martial arts master Soi Cheang.

The most prestigious Best of Bucheon award went to American filmmaker and playwright Francis Galluppi’s “The Last Stop in Yuma County.” This crime thriller revolves around a traveling salesperson stranded at a rural Arizona rest stop and thrust into a dire hostage situation by two bank robbers.

“I want to thank our entire cast and crew, our executive producer James who sold his house to finance this movie. This movie took almost five years of my life. I had two children in the time it took to make this movie. I can’t tell you how this means,” said Galluppi as he held the trophy. He was also awarded a separate cash prize of 20 million won.

“The Last Stop in Yuma County” also received the Audience Award, with the BIFAN audience voting it their favorite movie among eight.