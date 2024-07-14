RM's second studio album named ‘Best K-Pop Album of 2024’ by Billboard staff

Most Popular
RM's second studio album named ‘Best K-Pop Album of 2024’ by Billboard staffBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : July 14, 2024 - 15:27
"Right Place, Wrong Person," the second album of RM, the leader of BTS, was named the “Best K-Pop Album of 2024 (So Far)” by Billboard, according to Hybe on Saturday, highlighting RM's ongoing success and influence as a solo artist.
Released in May, "Right Place, Wrong Person" debuted at No.5 on the Billboard 200, making RM the first K-pop solo artist to have two consecutive albums in the Top 5. The album reached No.37 on the UK Official Albums Chart, setting a new personal record for RM.
Billboard praised the album for its ambitious and introspective approach. It is seen as a record where RM reflects on his personal experiences and candidly shares his thoughts without aiming for mainstream appeal.
"Without the immense pressure of leading the world’s biggest pop group, RM sounds liberated to express all aspects of himself: his anger, his hope, as well as his confusion, excitement, love, loneliness, mania and so much more," Billboard wrote on July 8.
The publication highlighted tracks like "Come Back to Me" and "Domodachi" (featuring Little Simz), noting that these songs allow RM to express himself freely.
In a video released on BTS's official YouTube channel on May 25, RM discussed the meaning behind the album's main track “Right People, Wrong Place.”
"It's about feeling like the wrong person in the right place. It's a universal emotion that many can relate to," RM said in the video.
RM reflected on how "right" and "wrong" can change in different situations and relationships over time.
"Ultimately, everyone can be both a 'wrong person' and a 'right person,'" he added.
The K-pop star’s latest solo album resonates with listeners as it explores the universal feeling of being an outsider. This personal approach demonstrates RM's ability to connect more deeply with his audience, and the album's introspective nature allows listeners to engage with RM's journey and relate to his experiences.
The album features a mix of musical styles and collaborations, showcasing RM's versatility. Tracks like "Groin" and "Heaven" highlight RM's ability to experiment with various genres and work with artists from diverse backgrounds.
