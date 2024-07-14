RM's second studio album named ‘Best K-Pop Album of 2024’ by Billboard staff

"Right Place, Wrong Person," the second album of RM, the leader of BTS, was named the “Best K-Pop Album of 2024 (So Far)” by Billboard, according to Hybe on Saturday, highlighting RM's ongoing success and influence as a solo artist.

Released in May, "Right Place, Wrong Person" debuted at No.5 on the Billboard 200, making RM the first K-pop solo artist to have two consecutive albums in the Top 5. The album reached No.37 on the UK Official Albums Chart, setting a new personal record for RM.

Billboard praised the album for its ambitious and introspective approach. It is seen as a record where RM reflects on his personal experiences and candidly shares his thoughts without aiming for mainstream appeal.

"Without the immense pressure of leading the world’s biggest pop group, RM sounds liberated to express all aspects of himself: his anger, his hope, as well as his confusion, excitement, love, loneliness, mania and so much more," Billboard wrote on July 8.