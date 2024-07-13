N. Korea condemns NATO statement as 'illegal document'

President Yoon Suk Yeol (fourth from left) attends a session of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's allies and partners held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington on Thursday (Yonhap)

North Korea on Saturday vehemently objected to the declaration adopted by the leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization last week, labeling it an "illegal document."

The declaration "violates the legitimate rights of independent sovereign states and a confrontational program that incites new Cold War and military confrontation on a global scale," according to a statement released by North Korea's foreign ministry through the Korean Central News Agency.

On Wednesday, NATO adopted a joint statement expressing concerns about the growing partnership and illegal military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

North Korea alleged Washington has "persistently tried" to incorporate pro-US Asian countries into NATO over the past decade. It warned that "the US's strategy of NATO 'globalization' could certainly bring the danger of a worldwide war."

This statement is seen as a warning against the expanded cooperation pursued at the NATO summit, which included four Indo-Pacific regional partners: South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

"We will never overlook or avoid the looming grave threat but thoroughly deter the aggression and war threat with stronger level of strategic counteraction and defend peace and security in the region and the rest of the world," the statement said. (Yonhap)