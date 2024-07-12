Medical circle attacks non-protesting, returning medics by creating blacklist

The medical circle once again appears to be at odds as some are drawing up a "blacklist" of doctors who have refrained from joining the strike and returned to their workplaces amid the ongoing dispute with the government over the medical school expansion plan.

A Telegram online chat room created on July 7 aptly named "grateful doctors and medical students, thank you" began disclosing personal details of non-protesting medical students and doctors on Thursday and has since rapidly spread among the medical circle, according to reports Friday.

The term "thank you" aims to disparage those who have continued to work at a time when the medical circle has been protesting the government's medical reform policies through collective action including strikes and reduced patient treatment, according to observers.

Medical students' schools of attendance, grade levels and names were shared in the chat room, while junior doctors' workplaces, departments, specialties and training years were disclosed.

Also posted was personal data on fellow doctors' worksites, majors, alma maters, student IDs and names.

The creator of the chat room group told its members that the chat room was created to "show appreciation for doctors and medical students dedicating themselves to their medical roles and caring for patients during these challenging times." This initiative aligns with the Health Ministry's intentions to minimize the medical void amid the protracted standoff, the creator added.

"But since we (the medical community) don't know who they are, (I) created the list of (non-protesting doctors and students) to express our gratitude. Please feel free to share the list (to others) as it was made to spread their good deeds (to the public)," the text sent to the chat room group read.

The operator also hinted at disclosing the information of junior doctors who will begin training in September, noting that returning trainee doctors should "receive recognition for their efforts."

The warning comes after the Health Ministry said Monday that it would scrap all administrative actions imposed on protesting junior doctors to convince them to resume their training and end disruptions to the nation's health care. On Wednesday, the Education Ministry also announced guidelines loosening academic requirements for medical students who are boycotting classes to help them avoid semester failures.

"For the people who are unable to receive proper medical treatment, (we) plan to create a list of returnees so that they can receive proper recognition (upon their return)," the operator notified chat room room members.

Criticism of non-protesting doctors and students has occurred since the medical impasse began mid-February.

Some junior doctors who have returned to their posts have reportedly faced verbal harassment from their peers for not participating in the strike. The list of medical professors staying by their patients is also being circulated in an online community exclusive to doctors, which is causing internal turmoil, officials at the Asan Medical Center and Samsung Medical Centers told The Korea Herald.

In response, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong earlier this month said the government has requested a police investigation into the blacklisting of junior doctors returning to hospitals, calling such an act "unacceptable."