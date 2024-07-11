South Korea faces existential issue: OECD

Citizens are seen walking on the streets in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on June 19. (Yonhap)

The South Korean economy is poised to continue its recovery in the latter half of this year, yet the country must address its "existential issue," which stems from problems such as low productivity, a declining population and climate change, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Thursday.

"We publish surveys every two years, but this one is about an existential issue for Korea," said Vincent Koen, the OECD's country studies division chief in the economics department, during a press briefing at the Ministry of Economy and Finance building in the city of Sejong.

One urgent issue Korea must address is the population decline and its notoriously low fertility rate, according to the "OECD Economic Surveys Korea 2024" report released that day.

"Supporting people to have the number of children they desire would dampen the projected population decline, while lengthening working lives and welcoming more foreign workers would counteract the adverse effects of aging," the report noted.

For this, Koen also called for structural reforms in the labor market, improvements in labor and family policies, and changes in societal norms to counter population decline.

The report also called for a "decisive upgrade" in Korea's export-oriented growth model to bolster declining productivity.

Citing the gap between large and small companies as a key reason for falling productivity, the OECD urged reforms to create a level playing field for competition. Stricter management of subsidies and benefits for small and midsized companies as well as streamlined regulations to enhance market competition are recommended, the report said.

With Korea aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the OECD advised advancing the emissions trading scheme and implementing more energy-saving measures.