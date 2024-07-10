Violinist Clara-Jumi Kang hopes to offer 'healing power' of music during September recital tour

Clara-jumi Kang speaks during a press conference held at Geoam Art Hall in Southern Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap) Clara-jumi Kang speaks during a press conference held at Geoam Art Hall in Southern Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Clara-jumi Kang, a violin virtuoso, will embark on a nationwide recital tour in September with a new instrument and a program that holds a significant meaning to her. Kang is set to blend technical mastery with lyrical expression with a program consisting Tartini's "The Devil's Trill," Prokofiev's Violin Sonata No. 1, Chausson's "Poeme," and Franck's “Violin Sonata.” Regarding the program, Kang said, “I've chosen pieces that I personally love and have had a personal connection with since childhood.” For instance, Prokofiev's Violin Sonata No. 1 shocked her when she first heard it at the age of 8, while Tartini's "The Devil's Trill" is a piece she remembers performing when she was about 4 or 5 years old. “The program is divided into two parts: The first part includes Prokofiev’s Sonata No. 1, a piece composed during World War II, reflecting the reality of today. Prokofiev’s trill in this sonata represents the fear of reality, contrasting with Tartini’s dreamlike trill. The second part features works by Chausson and Franck, pieces that have been significant throughout my musical career,” Kang told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday.

