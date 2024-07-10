BTS items displayed at Grammy Museum in special Hybe exhibition

Poster for "Hybe: We Believe in Music" exhibition at the Grammy Museum (Grammy Museum)

The Grammy Museum is opening an interactive exhibition with K-pop powerhouse Hybe that explores K-pop music, culture, technology and fandom.

The “Hybe: We Believe in Music” exhibition will be held from Aug. 2 to Sept. 15 at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

The venue showcases items worn and used by Hybe’s roster of artists and creators over a space of 372 square meters.

It includes original outfits worn in the music videos of “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” by BTS, “Maestro” by Seventeen, “Sugar Rush Ride” by Tomorrow X Together, “Sweet Venom” by Enhypen” and “Easy” by Le Sserafim.

The exhibition also features accessories and stage outfits worn by Zico, fromis_9, BoyNextDoor, TWS, &Team and Illit.

Other highlights include a room that offers an immersive experience of BTS' "Butter" performance at the 2022 Grammys and a photo booth where visitors can pose alongside an image of their favorite K-pop artists.

"Hybe and their artists represent the present and future of the global music landscape, and our goal with this exhibit is to deepen the appreciation and respect for its creators and performers," said Michael Sticka, president and CEO of the Grammy Museum.

"Putting together an exhibition that captures Hybe's journey is a new experience for us. We're very excited about this partnership with the Grammy Museum, and we look forward to welcoming music fans who visit the museum to enjoy and connect with our historical pieces,” said Hybe Chief Operating Officer Kim Tae-ho.

Meanwhile, NewJeans, a K-pop girl group under Hybe subsidiary Ador, is notably not included in the exhibition.

This comes as the conflict between Ador CEO Min Hee-jin and Hybe remains unresolved.

Hybe reported Min to police on April 25 for trying to get a third-party investor involved in an attempt to gain control of Ador. She attended a first round of police questioning at the Yongsan Police Station on Tuesday.

“The participation of artists in the exhibition was up to their label’s decision,” said Hybe.