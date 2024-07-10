[LLG] How this 'cat detective' finds missing felines

Cho Sung-min is a cat detective. His job is to locate house cats that have wandered from home and return them to their worried owners.

When a client calls, he comes equipped with an array of tools like high-performance flashlights, selfie sticks, endoscope cameras, scoop nets, cat traps and even crowbars, in case he needs to open manholes.

But it’s not the apparatus that matters. It’s knowing where to look that truly makes him a successful cat detective, he said.

“Cats leave home simply out of curiosity,” said Cho, 50, in an interview with The Korea Herald. “The outside world is mysterious to cats, unlike dogs, which are walked every day."

Usually, cats go missing from low-rise "villa" housing or freestanding houses when the windows or doors are left open. Or a cat will run away when their owner tries to take them out for fresh air or a walk.

Every case begins with a thorough examination of both the interior and exterior surroundings of the home. He sifts through heaps of items, carefully inspecting every nook and cranny for any sign of the missing feline.

“Cats are very timid. The moment they step outside, they experience a mental breakdown," he went on. "They can’t go far away. They are usually found within a 30 meter radius of their home.”

When a broader search is necessary, the detective strategically charts the potential path a cat might take from its last known location. This route typically follows along any walls. Cats love pressing their body against walls and tend to navigate along them. Along this path, he meticulously inspects every crack in the wall, storm drains or unattended piles of items.

Sometimes a cat will hide inside a car’s engine. How does he know when there’s a cat there?

“When a cat is stressed, it sheds. Then the fur can be seen under the car,” he explained. “Also, when they are very scared, the smell of their urine and feces becomes extremely strong.”