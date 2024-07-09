Central Asian envoys mark travel book publication

Attendees participate in an event organized by the Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum Secretariat to commemorate the book's publication at the Korea Foundation in central Seoul, Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

The ambassadors of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and the Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum Secretariat marked the publication of a travel book titled "Central Asia 3 Countries" on July 2.

Authored by Seo Byung-yong and Go Soo-youl, the book comprehensively introduces Islamic architecture, the Silk Road and popular dishes like plov and lagman to Korean travelers.

It also provides lists of must-buy items and specialized itineraries, including a travel course for women traveling alone.

Praising the book at the event, Lee Jong-kook, executive director of the Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum Secretariat highlighted President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent weeklong trip to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and his plans to strengthen regional cooperation.

“I can say that the human exchanges made through the Silk Road played a very important role in increasing awareness and friendship between the East and the West,” according to Lee.

The Korean government plans to enhance cooperation in key mineral supply chains with Central Asian countries through its "K-Silk Road" initiative.

The initiative aims to bolster supply chain cooperation with resource-rich Central Asia and is the Yoon administration's third regional strategy, following its Indo-Pacific Strategy and its Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative.

"Companionship" is an important principle for development in Korea and Central Asia, said Lee.

“Through the publication of this travel book, our people will travel more to Central Asia," he said.

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Korea Nurgali Arystanov recommended the readers Almaty, Astana and Shymkent, collectively known as the "Golden Triangle," in his remarks.

He encouraged Korean nationals to attend the World Nomad Games, to be held September 8-13 in Astana.

According to the Kazakhstan Embassy in Seoul, the fifth World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan will gather over 2,500 participants from around 100 countries. The country is expecting to welcome over 100,000 tourists to celebrate the international sport competition dedicated to sports traditionally played by Central Asia's nomadic tribes.

"I would like to urge you to go through this book, read it, get inspired, head (to) the road and visit all of our countries in Central Asia,” said Arystanov, thanking the author for depicting the wonders of the Silk Road region.

Aida Ismailova, Kyrgyzstan's ambassador to Korea, talked about her country’s mountain ranges and Issyk Kul Lake, the second-largest alpine lake in the world.

“Kyrgyzstan is a beautiful country with rich culture, serene nature and friendly people. In the guidebook, you will find many species and photos that convey the beauty and variety of our country,” she said, explaining the specialties of each region and the country’s hospitality.

Arizev Fazliddin, charge d'affaires at the Uzbekistan Embassy, lauded the book for its vivid descriptions of Silk Road monuments.

“It contains essential information for tourists, such as Uzbekistan’s world-famous historical sites like Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva, and the cultural heritage of its people,” he said.

UNESCO lists the historical centers of Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva's Itchan Kala as cultural heritage properties and the western Tien-Shan mountain range as a natural heritage site in Uzbekistan.

Fazliddin applauded the author for introducing Uzbekistan as the center of the Silk Road, and highlighting the nation's 14th-century Timurid architecture, rich history, generosity and traditional clothing.

Timurid architecture is architecture of the Timurid Empire (1370-1507), which ruled what is now Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, much of Central Asia, the South Caucasus, parts of Pakistan, North India and Turkey.